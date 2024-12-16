"Weak" Tropical Cyclone Chido Now Expected To Hit Zimbabwe On Tuesday
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said Tropical Cyclone Chido is now expected to reach the country on Tuesday, following its weakening after making landfall in Mozambique on Sunday.
Tapiwa Masawi from the MSD told ZBC News on Monday that the cyclone was more powerful while it was over the ocean but lost strength upon making landfall in Mozambique early Sunday morning. Said Masawi:
Due to its interaction with the land and the terrain… by this morning it had further weakened. It was over the southern parts of Malawi and we are expecting it to reach Zimbabwe from Nyamapanda border post tomorrow, Tuesday 17 December 2024, where it will move from Nyamapanda Border Post to Murehwa and also some parts of Mashonaland Central that is Bindura, Shamva, Mazowe and also Harare Metropolitan Provinces that are expected to be affected by this system. We are expecting less destruction since the system has weakened.Feedback
In Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, Cyclone Chido has been labelled the worst cyclone in nearly a century.
The storm swept through the archipelago on Saturday, uprooting trees and demolishing homes.
Reports indicate that several hundred people are feared to have lost their lives as a result of the devastating impact of the cyclone.
