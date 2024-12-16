"Weak" Tropical Cyclone Chido Now Expected To Hit Zimbabwe On Tuesday

7 minutes ago Mon, 16 Dec 2024 12:43:12 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said Tropical Cyclone Chido is now expected to reach the country on Tuesday, following its weakening after making landfall in Mozambique on Sunday.

Tapiwa Masawi from the MSD told ZBC News on Monday that the cyclone was more powerful while it was over the ocean but lost strength upon making landfall in Mozambique early Sunday morning. Said Masawi: