Kombi Driver Runs Over Grade 7 People, Dumps Vehicle And Body At Chitungwiza Hospital
A commuter omnibus (kombi) driver is currently on the run after allegedly running over and killing a 13-year-old Grade 7 pupil on Sunday afternoon.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the unidentified driver placed the victim’s body into the vehicle and drove to Chitungwiza Hospital, where he abandoned both the body and the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The ZRP said:
ZRP Mbare is investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident in which a grade 7 learner (13) died after being hit by an unknown motorist who was driving a Nissan Caravan kombi, registration number AGZ 0118, along New Chitungwiza Road on 15/12/24 at around 1352 hours.Feedback
The driver dumped the body and kombi at Chitungwiza Hospital and fled to an unknown destination. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Police are urging motorists to always stop at the scene of road traffic accidents, provide first aid if possible, and report the incident to authorities.
