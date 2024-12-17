Kombi Driver Runs Over Grade 7 People, Dumps Vehicle And Body At Chitungwiza Hospital

8 minutes ago Tue, 17 Dec 2024 08:21:58 GMT

A commuter omnibus (kombi) driver is currently on the run after allegedly running over and killing a 13-year-old Grade 7 pupil on Sunday afternoon.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the unidentified driver placed the victim’s body into the vehicle and drove to Chitungwiza Hospital, where he abandoned both the body and the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The ZRP said: