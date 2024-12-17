Two Police Officers Caught With US$5 000 Bribe Money At Chinese-owned Company

According to prosecutors, Matomati was the investigating officer in an assault case involving one Tapfuma Nyahonda, who had filed a complaint against Hou Zesong, Methew Mapfumo, Patience Zinyimo, and Brit Mutatsi.

The court heard that Nyahonda later withdrew the assault charges against the four individuals.

It is alleged that Matomati got information that Nyahonda withdrew his case of assault without their knowledge. Prosecutors said:

Accused persons then notified their officer-in-charge about the incident alleging that Tapfuma Nyahonde supplied false information that he was assaulted by Hou Zesong, Methew Mapfumo, Patience Zinyimo and Brit Mutatsi. Officer-in-Charge instructed accused persons to open a docket and investigate the matter against Tapfuma Nyahonda. Accused persons then took advantage of the docket and communicated using cell phone numbers 0775630250 and 0779338288 with Sunny Yifeng Tiles Zimbabwe Company demanding US$5,000 alleging that its employees Terrify Taruvinga and Wang- Xioa-Jin had forced Tapfuma Nyahonda to withdraw an assault case which accused persons were handling.

A trap was set by the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Internal Investigations unit to catch the two accused officers.

They were invited to the premises of Sunny Yifeng Tiles Zimbabwe Company to collect the bribe money they had demanded.

It is alleged that Taruvinga handed over the bribe to Kwashira in the presence of Matomati in one of the company’s offices, where the pair had been escorted.

As they were leaving the office, ZRP Internal Investigations officers intercepted them, catching Kwashira red-handed with the bribe money.

In the chaos, Matomati managed to flee, while Kwashira dropped the bribe money, a CZ pistol magazine loaded with nine rounds, and his personal belongings before attempting to escape.

He was ultimately apprehended with the assistance of employees from Sunny Yifeng Tiles Zimbabwe Company.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment