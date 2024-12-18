23-Year-Old Man Killed And Eaten By Crocodiles In Gonarezhou
A 23-year-old man was killed by a crocodile at Chilo Gorge in Gonarezhou National Park, located in the remote southeast corner of Zimbabwe.
Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), confirmed the incident.
He said two crocodiles that had fed on the man’s remains were subsequently eliminated, and body parts of the deceased were recovered from their stomachs. Said Farawo:
It is unfortunate that a 23 year old man was killed by a crocodile at Chilo Gorge in Gonarezhou. 2 crocodiles were eliminated and body parts of the deceased were recovered from the bellies of the crocs.
Crocodile attacks in Zimbabwe are primarily the result of human-crocodile conflicts, with incidents being more frequent in areas such as Lake Kariba.
Many attacks occur when people fish in regions inhabited by crocodiles, putting them at risk, particularly during the dry season when crocodiles are more likely to be found near the water’s edge.
More: Pindula News