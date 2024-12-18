23-Year-Old Man Killed And Eaten By Crocodiles In Gonarezhou

4 minutes ago Wed, 18 Dec 2024 07:01:05 GMT

A 23-year-old man was killed by a crocodile at Chilo Gorge in Gonarezhou National Park, located in the remote southeast corner of Zimbabwe.

Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), confirmed the incident.

He said two crocodiles that had fed on the man’s remains were subsequently eliminated, and body parts of the deceased were recovered from their stomachs. Said Farawo:

