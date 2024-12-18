Hwange Woman Claims Cash Turned To Paper After Squandering US$10,000 Entrusted By Friend Based In South Africa

An additional 18 months of her sentence were suspended on the condition that she restitutes US$9,969 to the complainant, Sympathy Moyo, on or before January 30, 2025. Dube will serve an effective 12 months in jail.

Dube’s restitution deadline will determine whether the remaining 18 months of her sentence are activated.

In sentencing Dube, Magistrate Dzimiri condemned her actions, stating that she had betrayed the trust placed in her by the complainant.

The court heard that when Moyo returned from South Africa earlier this month and demanded her money, Dube claimed the cash had mysteriously turned into pieces of paper.

Prosecutor Brenda Ndlovu told the court that Moyo, a beauty therapist based in South Africa, had been sending goods for resale in Zimbabwe and entrusting the proceeds to Dube for safekeeping.

Moyo also sent cash directly to Dube during the same period. Between March 2022 and December 2023, Dube received a total of US$10,110 from Moyo.

Upon her return to Zimbabwe on December 8, Moyo approached Dube to collect her savings. The court heard that Dube led Moyo to her dining room, where she kept a blue tin cash box.

When she opened the box, she threw a bunch of cut pieces of paper onto the table, claiming that the money had either disappeared or magically turned into paper.

Unable to get a satisfactory explanation, Moyo reported the matter to the police, leading to Dube’s arrest.

Only US$141 was recovered from the cash tin, which was filled with cut pieces of paper.

