Two Dead, Four Injured In Harare-Nyamapanda Road Accident
Two people were killed and four others injured in an accident involving two vehicles at the 156-kilometre peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Monday afternoon.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), a Toyota Hilux with one passenger collided with a Honda Fit carrying five passengers around 1:50 PM.
The impact caused both vehicles to overturn, leading to the tragic fatalities. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/12/24 at around 1350 hours at the 156 kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road.
Two people were killed while four others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with one passenger on board side swiped with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying five passengers.
As a result of the accident, the Toyota Hilux vehicle overturned and landed on its side while the Honda Fit vehicle overturned and landed on its wheels.
The most common causes of accidents in Zimbabwe include speeding, using mobile phones or eating while driving, abrupt lane changes, tailgating, not following traffic rules, vehicle defects, poor road conditions and fatigue.
More: Pindula News