Two Dead, Four Injured In Harare-Nyamapanda Road Accident

8 minutes ago Wed, 18 Dec 2024 05:58:19 GMT

Two people were killed and four others injured in an accident involving two vehicles at the 156-kilometre peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), a Toyota Hilux with one passenger collided with a Honda Fit carrying five passengers around 1:50 PM.

The impact caused both vehicles to overturn, leading to the tragic fatalities. Police said:

