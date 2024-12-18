Zimbabwe Avoids The Brunt Of Cyclone Chido

By the time Chido reached Zimbabwe, it had been downgraded to an overland depression, with low wind speeds and reduced intensity.

In an update on Tuesday, the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe said:

Widespread thunderstorms occurred across the country with notable rainfall amounts recorded in Ruwa (64 mm), Marondera (49 mm), Shamva (38 mm), Lupane (34 mm), Zvishavane (26 mm), and Bulawayo Airport (15 mm), while the rest of the areas received less than 15 mm.

The Met Department has forecasted mild and cloudy weather across the country, with Matabeleland North and South, as well as the Bulawayo Metropolitan and Midlands regions, expected to experience morning rain on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, the Matabeleland provinces and Bulawayo Metropolitan area can anticipate cloudy and warm conditions, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the rest of the country is expected to be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated thunderstorms.

While the majority of the country will see mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies throughout the day, the Met Department predicts that all of Matabeleland and the Bulawayo Metropolitan area will experience cloudy conditions with rain showers tonight.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment