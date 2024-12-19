Chitungwiza Municipality Sets Up Emergency Shelters For Flood-Prone Communities
6 minutes agoThu, 19 Dec 2024 08:46:34 GMT
The Chitungwiza Municipality has provided temporary accommodation for residents living in flood-prone areas.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, December 18, Chitungwiza Acting Town Clerk, Japson Nemuseso, announced that residents will be sheltered at Unit L Hall, Chaminuka Primary School, Tatenda Tavern, and St. Mary’s Hall in the event of a disaster. He added:
We have also identified areas suitable for setting up tents. The areas are Unit L Grounds, Macheka Square, and the ground opposite Chibuku Stadium. Residents are also encouraged to put weep holes in their durawalls.Feedback
In case of emergency, residents are urged to report to their councillor or contact any of the following numbers:
- Department of Civil Protection: 0773 654 970
- Emergency Fire & Rescue: 0242 127 280/0242 127 281; 0779622900
- Ambulance: 0779622900
- ZESA Faults: 02421-24921
- ZRP Makoni: 02421-22008
- Council Public Relations: 0712 843 478
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals