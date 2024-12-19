Chitungwiza Municipality Sets Up Emergency Shelters For Flood-Prone Communities

6 minutes ago Thu, 19 Dec 2024 08:46:34 GMT

The Chitungwiza Municipality has provided temporary accommodation for residents living in flood-prone areas.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, December 18, Chitungwiza Acting Town Clerk, Japson Nemuseso, announced that residents will be sheltered at Unit L Hall, Chaminuka Primary School, Tatenda Tavern, and St. Mary’s Hall in the event of a disaster. He added: