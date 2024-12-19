Police Officers Robbed After Boarding Mushikashika
A police officer from the Harare Central Business District traffic section, 39-year-old Linos Chigonera, was robbed of US$530 after boarding a mushikashika vehicle this week.
Chigonera, along with his colleague Marshal Kumbirai Kusanwa, also 39, boarded a white Honda Fit without registration plates in Belvedere around 9 PM, intending to travel to Harare’s CBD. The vehicle was occupied by three men and one woman.
During the ride, two men seated next to Chigonera and Kusanwa pulled out an okapi knife and demanded valuables.
Chigonera handed over US$530 from his wallet and an M-Horse Smart cellphone, while Kusanwa surrendered US$1 and two cellphones— a Samsung Note 10 and a G-Tel device. The robbers then tied their hands with ropes before abandoning them along the route.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident to H-Metro, saying that Chigonera and Kusanwa lost a total of US$860 to the criminals.
Earlier this week, another police officer, 42-year-old Assistant Inspector Dickson Mashada, fell victim to a similar crime.
Mashada boarded a mushikashika with two female passengers and a male passenger, travelling from Harare CBD to Newlands.
During the journey, one of the women grabbed him by the neck, while the other produced a knife and demanded his wallet.
They searched him, taking his wallet containing US$420, his police ID, national ID, and bank cards.
The robbers then dumped Mashada opposite Kebab Centre and drove off towards Newlands Shopping Centre around 7 PM.
