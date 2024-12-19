Police Officers Robbed After Boarding Mushikashika

Chigonera handed over US$530 from his wallet and an M-Horse Smart cellphone, while Kusanwa surrendered US$1 and two cellphones— a Samsung Note 10 and a G-Tel device. The robbers then tied their hands with ropes before abandoning them along the route.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident to H-Metro, saying that Chigonera and Kusanwa lost a total of US$860 to the criminals.

Earlier this week, another police officer, 42-year-old Assistant Inspector Dickson Mashada, fell victim to a similar crime.

Mashada boarded a mushikashika with two female passengers and a male passenger, travelling from Harare CBD to Newlands.

During the journey, one of the women grabbed him by the neck, while the other produced a knife and demanded his wallet.

They searched him, taking his wallet containing US$420, his police ID, national ID, and bank cards.

The robbers then dumped Mashada opposite Kebab Centre and drove off towards Newlands Shopping Centre around 7 PM.

