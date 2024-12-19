Two Killed, One Injured In Head-On Crash Involving Irizar Mtethi Bus And Toyota Fortuner Near Makhado

5 minutes ago Thu, 19 Dec 2024 12:49:27 GMT

Two people were killed and one person injured in a tragic accident involving an Irizar Mtethi bus and a Toyota Fortuner.

The collision occurred just after midnight at the 227-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road in Makhado.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident was triggered when the bus struck a donkey, causing it to swerve into oncoming traffic and collide head-on with the Toyota Fortuner.

