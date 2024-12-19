Two Killed, One Injured In Head-On Crash Involving Irizar Mtethi Bus And Toyota Fortuner Near Makhado
Two people were killed and one person injured in a tragic accident involving an Irizar Mtethi bus and a Toyota Fortuner.
The collision occurred just after midnight at the 227-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road in Makhado.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident was triggered when the bus struck a donkey, causing it to swerve into oncoming traffic and collide head-on with the Toyota Fortuner.
At the time of the incident, the bus had two passengers on board, while the Toyota Fortuner was carrying one passenger. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 19/12/24 at around 0030 hours at the 227-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, Makhado.
Two people were killed while one person was injured when an Irizar Mtethi bus with two passengers on board hit a donkey.
Subsequently, the bus veered off the road leading to a head-on collision with a Toyota Fortuner vehicle with one passenger on board.
Police added that the bodies of the victims were taken to Beitbridge Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
More: Pindula News