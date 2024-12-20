Accounts Clerk Arrested For Defrauding School Of US$70,000

6 minutes ago Fri, 20 Dec 2024 12:57:21 GMT

An accounts clerk at Stanley Primary School in Gweru has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the institution of US$70,000.

The suspect, Soneni Muchayabande (46), from Ascot Infill in Gweru, appeared before Magistrate Aelene Munamati on charges of fraud.

Muchayabande was granted bail set at US$100 and is scheduled to return to court on January 13, 2025.

Feedback