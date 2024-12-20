Accounts Clerk Arrested For Defrauding School Of US$70,000
An accounts clerk at Stanley Primary School in Gweru has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the institution of US$70,000.
The suspect, Soneni Muchayabande (46), from Ascot Infill in Gweru, appeared before Magistrate Aelene Munamati on charges of fraud.
Muchayabande was granted bail set at US$100 and is scheduled to return to court on January 13, 2025.
Prosecutor Brendon Ndlovu told the court that Muchayabande collected various cash amounts for school fees but converted the money for her own use.
She then falsely claimed that the funds had been deposited into the school’s bank accounts and issued fraudulent receipts. Said Ndlovu:
The accused misrepresented to Stanley Primary School that US$70 952 had been deposited into the school accounts and went on to author receipts of school fees in the receipt books yet the money had not been deposited into the bank accounts.
The accused person indicated that the money was deposited into the school account yet no deposit was made.
The accused person was positively identified by witnesses who paid fees to her at the school.
