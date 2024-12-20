Cross-boarder Stocktheft Lands Three Bulawayo Men In Trouble

6 minutes ago Fri, 20 Dec 2024 14:19:29 GMT

Three men were arrested at an abattoir in Belmont, Bulawayo, on Tuesday, December 17, in connection with a suspected stock theft case.

The ZRP confirmed that Trust Mpofu (37), Prince Dube (40), and Mthuthukisi Msizi (31) were detained after presenting a forged stock clearance form to the police at the abattoir for the cattle to be slaughtered.

The trio’s arrest led to the recovery of 11 cattle with foreign brand marks, prompting suspicions that the animals were stolen from outside the country.

