Mnangagwa Warns ZANU PF Members Against Social Media Misuse
President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned senior ZANU PF members on Thursday against misusing social media platforms to create divisions, discord, and confusion within the party.
Addressing the 380th Session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare, the President emphasized the importance of unity and order among the party’s rank and file. Said Mnangagwa:
At this stage of our political development and with the maturity of our revolutionary party, it is disheartening to note the unbecoming levels of mud-slinging and other counter-revolutionary tendencies, including the broadcasting of party issues on social media platforms.Feedback
These acts continue to cause discord and confusion among the membership base. No one must put our party into disrepute. This is unacceptable. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated and must stop.
A social media policy is being developed to guide party members.
Mnangagwa urged party members to adhere to the party constitution, founding principles, and procedural integrity.
