Zhakata Launches "Jinda Rasvika" Album In Kadoma This Weekend

The album follows a long line of successful releases from an artist whose career has spanned more than three decades.

This year also marks a significant milestone for Zhakata as it is the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough album, Maruva Enyika, which was released in 1994.

One of the standout tracks from that album, “Mugove,” became an instant classic and was named Song of the Year on the Radio Zimbabwe Top 20 Hits list.

The song’s success was a major feat, outshining other big names of the time, including Leonard Dembo’s “Nzungu Ndamenya,” Simon Chimbetu’s “Pachipamwe,” and John Chibadura’s “Rairai Vana,” which rounded out the Top Five.

It was such a golden year for Zhakata that the third-best song, “Mwenza,” was also his production.

Zhakata’s triumph in 1994 was remarkable for several reasons. At just 26 years old, he became the youngest Zimbabwean musician to sell more than 100,000 copies of an album.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment