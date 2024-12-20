ZIMRA Door to Door Inspections: Our Government Cannot be That Desperate

Imagine the scene, a government official stands at your door, requesting entry to inspect your pantry or kitchen lockers for any food that may have crossed the border. They demand to see customs receipts for items that families often rely on, sent by loved ones seeking to provide a lifeline to those back home. It is a surreal and almost comedic situation, yet it highlights the absurd lengths to which the government is willing to go to collect taxes.

Zimbabwe’s economy is plagued by the highest inflation rates in the world, which has decimated purchasing power and left many citizens struggling to meet basic needs. With very few factories producing goods domestically, many families depend on food sent from abroad, particularly from South Africa. This reliance on imported goods has now become a target for government taxation, as Mnangagwa’s regime seeks to capitalise on every avenue available to alleviate its financial woes.

The situation is made even more ironic by the fact that citizens are already heavily taxed. The country has a complex web of taxes, including income tax, value-added tax and customs duties, among others. It seems that every effort made by citizens to cope with their suffering is met with further taxation. The idea that the government would stoop to inspecting kitchens for food items is a new low, one that many Zimbabweans never thought they would witness.

Adding to the frustration is the lack of organised political opposition to challenge these absurdities. The current political landscape is fragmented, leaving citizens feeling powerless against a regime that seems more focused on squeezing every last cent from its people than addressing the underlying economic issues. The absence of a strong opposition leaves the government unchallenged in its actions, no matter how bizarre or intrusive they may be.

Zimbabwe is at a critical juncture, where the government’s desperate attempts to raise funds have led to absurd measures like door-to-door inspections of private homes. This situation reflects a broader trend of mismanagement and corruption that has plagued the country for years. As Zimbabweans continue to endure one of the highest tax burdens globally, it is evident that the government’s policies are only exacerbating the crisis, leaving citizens to wonder what will come next in this ongoing saga of economic hardship.

Tiri pama one chaiwo

