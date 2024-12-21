India Donates 1,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe received 1,000 tonnes of rice from India, with the handover ceremony taking place in Harare on Friday, December 20.
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo was represented at the event by his deputy, Maruva Mercy Dinha.
The rice was handed over by the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brama Kumar.
In a speech read on his behalf by Dinha, Moyo said that when the rice is distributed, priority will be given to the elderly and people with disabilities. Said Moyo:
The support we receive does not only reflect India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance, but also underscores the importance of international cooperation in tackling the challenges faced by vulnerable populations.
The contribution from India will enable the Zimbabwean Government to reach more households struggling to put food on their tables.
Zimbabwe is facing its worst drought in 40 years, with half of the country’s 17 million people requiring food assistance.
More: Pindula News