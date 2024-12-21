India Donates 1,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Zimbabwe

5 minutes ago Sat, 21 Dec 2024 08:03:04 GMT

Zimbabwe received 1,000 tonnes of rice from India, with the handover ceremony taking place in Harare on Friday, December 20.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo was represented at the event by his deputy, Maruva Mercy Dinha.

The rice was handed over by the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brama Kumar.

Feedback