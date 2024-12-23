Early Morning Earthquake Rattles Kariba

The earthquake occurred just three days after a magnitude 4.6 quake struck 26 km southeast of the resort town.

Earthquakes are common in Kariba, primarily due to a phenomenon known as reservoir-induced seismicity.

This occurs because the immense weight of the water in the Kariba Dam exerts pressure on the local geological structures.

When the dam was filled in the 1960s, it began to induce seismic activity in the region. The water load causes stress on the Earth’s crust, leading to frequent tremors.

These tremors are generally of low to moderate magnitude and have not been known to affect the dam’s structural integrity. However, they can still cause alarm among local residents.

