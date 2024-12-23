Gunshots Fired As Armed Robbers Hit Kamunhu Shopping Centre

13 minutes ago Mon, 23 Dec 2024 10:34:15 GMT

Three armed robbers targeted a financial institution at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku, Harare, on Friday, making off with R20,000 and US$1,500.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident via a post on X, saying the suspects approached the teller and fired two shots in the air while demanding cash.

After the heist, the suspects fled in a Silver Toyota Sienta with no vehicle registration number. The ZRP said:

Feedback