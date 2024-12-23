Gunshots Fired As Armed Robbers Hit Kamunhu Shopping Centre
Three armed robbers targeted a financial institution at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku, Harare, on Friday, making off with R20,000 and US$1,500.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident via a post on X, saying the suspects approached the teller and fired two shots in the air while demanding cash.
After the heist, the suspects fled in a Silver Toyota Sienta with no vehicle registration number. The ZRP said:
Police in Mabvuku are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a financial institution at Kamunhu Shopping Centre, Harare on 20/12/24. Three unidentified suspects who were wearing face masks and armed with pistols, pounced on the financial institution, fired two shots in the air while demanding cash from the teller. The suspects stole US$1 500.00 and ZAR20 000.00 cash and drove away in a Silver Toyota Sienta with no vehicle registration number. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
On Monday last week, four armed robbers targeted a money transfer shop in Glen View, Harare, making off with over US$2,700 and R2,350.
The suspects, armed with pistols, fired two shots into the air before demanding cash from both the teller and a customer.
