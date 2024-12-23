Harare Woman (20) Beats Up Daughter To Death
Memory Moyana (20) from Mabvuku, appeared before the Harare magistrates court for allegedly fatally assaulting her four-year-old daughter, reported The Standard.
She was remanded in custody to January 02, 2025, by Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu, who also advised her to approach the High Court for bail.
Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu alleged that on December 16, a neighbour, Lorraine Makore, saw Moyana whipping her daughter.
Makore later saw the child emerging from the house with bruises on her chest and mouth, as well as bloodstained clothes.
Makore confronted Moyana for assaulting her daughter. Moyana then dragged her daughter into the house, and that was the last time she was seen alive.
Later that day, Moyana and her husband were seen carrying the lifeless body of their daughter to visit a prophet.
The prophet declared the child dead, and a police report was filed, leading to Moyana’s arrest.
