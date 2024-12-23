Harare Woman (20) Beats Up Daughter To Death

8 minutes ago Mon, 23 Dec 2024 10:15:59 GMT

Memory Moyana (20) from Mabvuku, appeared before the Harare magistrates court for allegedly fatally assaulting her four-year-old daughter, reported The Standard.

She was remanded in custody to January 02, 2025, by Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu, who also advised her to approach the High Court for bail.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu alleged that on December 16, a neighbour, Lorraine Makore, saw Moyana whipping her daughter.

