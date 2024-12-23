Mozambique's Constitutional Council Confirms FRELIMO's Victory

Protests erupted when the preliminary results were announced. Mondlane, who came second, has been calling on his supporters since the election to demonstrate against what he claimed was a rigged vote.

The electoral commission denied his allegation that the poll was rigged in favour of FRELIMO, which has been in power since independence 49 years ago.

International election observers have noted irregularities during the counting process, pointing to doctored numbers.

The weeks-long demonstrations have led to violent encounters with the police, resulting in at least 110 deaths, according to local monitoring group Plataforma Decide.

Mondlane has been in talks with the outgoing President, Filipe Nyusi, but the outcome of these talks remains unclear.

The Constitutional Council’s Monday ruling is likely to trigger further protests in the Southern African country of close to 35 million people.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment