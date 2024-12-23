Siqokoqela Reveals Reason For Absence At Phelekezela Mphoko's Funeral

Mphoko had told his family that he did not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, which explains why President Mnangagwa did not attend the funeral.

However, the absence of Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela, raised questions.

In an exclusive interview with Southern Eye on Sunday at his home, Siqokoqela revealed that he had been estranged from his father for the last two years of his life. Said Siqokoqela:

I did not attend my father’s funeral as I was fulfilling his wish. He told me through messages and conversations that if any member of our family died, I should not set foot there. He made his choices, and I made mine. This is why I didn’t attend the funeral.

He said they had irreconcilable differences and a series of painful events led to their estrangement. The relationship between Siqokoqela and his father deteriorated after what he described as “false accusations” against him, including a rape case for which he was ultimately acquitted.

Siqokoqela had been accused of raping his 12-year-old niece on three occasions at his Hillside home. In October this year, the High Court overturned both the conviction and the 20-year sentence.

Siqokoqela believes the accusations were part of a larger scheme to alienate him from his family and damage his reputation.

He also recounted how he learned of his father’s passing from a ZANU PF member, who called him shortly after the news broke. Said Siqokoqela:

I wasn’t even aware that he was in India or that he was sick. Nobody from his side communicated with me. When I got the call, I was confused and had to process the news quietly. I wasn’t surprised, though. This was the path we had taken as a family.

Siqokoqela acknowledged that it was unfortunate the relationship could not be mended before his father passed away.

However, he felt there was no reason to attempt reconciliation after his death. He said he remains focused on rebuilding his reputation and providing for his family.

