18-Year-Old Man Jailed Two Years For Bashing Own Father In Row Over A Wheelbarrow

4 minutes agoTue, 24 Dec 2024 06:14:25 GMT
An 18-year-old Chipinge man has been jailed for two months after he was found guilty of assaulting his father in a domestic row over a wheelbarrow.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said the teenager resides in Gaza, Chipinge. Said the NPA:

He was arraigned before the Magistrates’ Court in Chipinge for contravening the Domestic Violence Act in that he physically abused his father on the 16th day of November 2024.

The court was told during the trial that the incident “occurred at the family home when the accused became enraged over a query about a wheelbarrow”.

In a fit of anger, he assaulted his father, leaving him with a bruised and swollen face.

For his misdeeds, the 18-year-old man was sentenced to two months imprisonment.

The NPA called on members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation.

