Bus Swept Away In Flooded River, Woman (33) Dies, Infant Missing

9 minutes ago Tue, 24 Dec 2024 11:19:07 GMT

A long-distance bus belonging to Green Horse Bus Company was swept away while attempting to cross the flooded Mletshane River in Gwanda District on a narrow bridge on Monday.

The bus, travelling from Bulawayo to Gwanda, was carrying 75 passengers when the accident occurred around 3 PM.

Tragically, one person lost their life in the incident, and a three-month-old baby remains missing.

Feedback