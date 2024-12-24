Government Warns Illegal Driving Schools

We must not offer bribes to VID officials. I recall a conversation with a relative who claimed to have paid a bribe through a driving school.

I contacted the instructor and examiner, who initially denied the allegation, but the instructor admitted to collecting bribes on their behalf. Let’s refrain from bribing officials.

An unknown number of driving schools operate without licenses, and some of these schools employ unqualified instructors.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment