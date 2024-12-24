Government Warns Illegal Driving Schools
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, has issued a stern warning to illegal driving schools.
Speaking at the 2024 Festive Season Road Traffic Awareness Campaign, Mhona also warning the public against bribing Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials to pass road tests, as such corruption contributes to road traffic accidents. Said Mhona (via ZBC News):
We have witnessed a surge in driving schools. Consequently, we’ll enforce stricter registration requirements to ensure road safety and order. Our goal is to produce responsible, skilled drivers we can be proud of.Feedback
We must not offer bribes to VID officials. I recall a conversation with a relative who claimed to have paid a bribe through a driving school.
I contacted the instructor and examiner, who initially denied the allegation, but the instructor admitted to collecting bribes on their behalf. Let’s refrain from bribing officials.
An unknown number of driving schools operate without licenses, and some of these schools employ unqualified instructors.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals