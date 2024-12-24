Pindula|Search Pindula
Government Warns Illegal Driving Schools

7 minutes agoTue, 24 Dec 2024 15:04:59 GMT
Government Warns Illegal Driving Schools

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, has issued a stern warning to illegal driving schools.

Speaking at the 2024 Festive Season Road Traffic Awareness Campaign, Mhona also warning the public against bribing Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials to pass road tests, as such corruption contributes to road traffic accidents. Said Mhona (via ZBC News):

We have witnessed a surge in driving schools. Consequently, we’ll enforce stricter registration requirements to ensure road safety and order. Our goal is to produce responsible, skilled drivers we can be proud of.

We must not offer bribes to VID officials. I recall a conversation with a relative who claimed to have paid a bribe through a driving school.

I contacted the instructor and examiner, who initially denied the allegation, but the instructor admitted to collecting bribes on their behalf. Let’s refrain from bribing officials.

An unknown number of driving schools operate without licenses, and some of these schools employ unqualified instructors.

