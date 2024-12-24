Jere Excluded From ZIFA Race Due To Late Submission Of Vital Documents

However, a leaked letter from ZIFA National Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa indicated that the issue stemmed from discrepancies in the submitted certificates, including a name mismatch, which was corrected after the deadline. Reads the letter in part:

I regret to inform you that, following the integrity checks required for candidacy in the upcoming Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Executive Committee elections, it has been determined that you have not met the necessary criteria to proceed as a candidate. Specifically, this pertains to the late submission of your name change on the O and A Level certificates.

We understand that this news may be disappointing. The integrity checks are a crucial part of our commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct within our organization.

This process is essential for fostering trust and transparency in our operations and ensuring that all candidates meet the rigorous standards expected by the football community.

We encourage you to remain engaged with ZIFA and continue to contribute to the development of football in Zimbabwe.

Should you have any questions regarding the integrity check process or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Should you wish to appeal please kindly note the process is outlined in Article 85(9) of the ZIFA Statutes.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.