Zimbabwe To Deport Tajikistani National For Overstaying

He applied for a 30-day extension of his visitor’s visa which was granted and subsequently expired on the 18th day of March 2024. He overstayed his visa until he was arrested.

Saidov was sentenced to a fine of US$200 or a month’s imprisonment. He is now awaiting deportation.

Tajikistan is a landlocked country located in Central Asia, bordered by Afghanistan to the south, Uzbekistan to the west, Kyrgyzstan to the north, and China to the east.

The country is known for its mountainous terrain, with over 90% of its territory covered by mountains.

Tajikistan gained independence from the Soviet Union on September 9, 1991.

