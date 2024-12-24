Zimbabwe To Deport Tajikistani National For Overstaying
A 53-year-old Tajikistani national, Asror Saidov, is set to be deported from Zimbabwe following his arrest for violating the Immigration Act.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the development, stating that Saidov, who was residing in Kwekwe, was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates Court. Said the NPA:
The offender entered the country through Robert Mugabe International Airport Harare, on the 19th of January 2024, and was issued with a 30-day Holiday visiting visa.Feedback
He applied for a 30-day extension of his visitor’s visa which was granted and subsequently expired on the 18th day of March 2024. He overstayed his visa until he was arrested.
Saidov was sentenced to a fine of US$200 or a month’s imprisonment. He is now awaiting deportation.
Tajikistan is a landlocked country located in Central Asia, bordered by Afghanistan to the south, Uzbekistan to the west, Kyrgyzstan to the north, and China to the east.
The country is known for its mountainous terrain, with over 90% of its territory covered by mountains.
Tajikistan gained independence from the Soviet Union on September 9, 1991.
