ZIMRA Extends Operating Hours At Plumtree Border Post

12 minutes ago Tue, 24 Dec 2024 05:48:17 GMT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has extended operating hours at the Plumtree/Ramokgwebana Border Post to 24 hours on specific days to facilitate the free movement of people between Zimbabwe and Botswana during the festive season.

In Public Notice 104 issued on December 20, ZIMRA stated that the extension of operating hours, which began on Sunday, applies to private travellers and does not include commercial traffic. ZIMRA said: