ZIMRA Extends Operating Hours At Plumtree Border Post
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has extended operating hours at the Plumtree/Ramokgwebana Border Post to 24 hours on specific days to facilitate the free movement of people between Zimbabwe and Botswana during the festive season.
In Public Notice 104 issued on December 20, ZIMRA stated that the extension of operating hours, which began on Sunday, applies to private travellers and does not include commercial traffic. ZIMRA said:
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) advises members of the public who intend to use
Plumtree/Ramokgwebana Border Post that operating hours have been extended to 24 hours on dates listed below. The extension of operating hours is done to facilitate the movement of the private travellers during the festive period between Zimbabwe and Botswana.Feedback
The border post will be open 24 hours from 22 December to 24 December 2024, then on 04 and 05 January 2025.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals