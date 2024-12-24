ZRP Cracks Down On Helmetless Motorcyclists
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned all motorcyclists and their passengers to refrain from riding without helmets, saying this practice is against the law.
In a statement issued on Monday, December 23, the ZRP warned that individuals found violating this regulation will be arrested. Police said:
The ZRP warns all motorcyclists who are riding or moving on the roads with no helmets, with some carrying passengers, that arrests will be effected and the law will take its course without fear or favour.Feedback
Motorcyclists are accordingly urged to be law-abiding citizens and promote road safety in the country.
Helmets are the most effective way to prevent severe head injuries and fatalities in motorcycle accidents.
They absorb the impact and provide a protective barrier between the rider’s head and the ground or other objects.
Furthermore, many helmets come with bright colours or reflective elements, making motorcyclists more visible to other road users.
This can help prevent accidents by alerting other drivers to motorcyclists’ presence, especially in low-light conditions.
Helmets also shield riders from wind, rain, dust, and debris, providing a more comfortable and safer riding experience.
They also reduce noise from wind and traffic, which can help riders stay more focused on the road.
