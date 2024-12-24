ZRP Cracks Down On Helmetless Motorcyclists

Motorcyclists are accordingly urged to be law-abiding citizens and promote road safety in the country.

Helmets are the most effective way to prevent severe head injuries and fatalities in motorcycle accidents.

They absorb the impact and provide a protective barrier between the rider’s head and the ground or other objects.

Furthermore, many helmets come with bright colours or reflective elements, making motorcyclists more visible to other road users.

This can help prevent accidents by alerting other drivers to motorcyclists’ presence, especially in low-light conditions.

Helmets also shield riders from wind, rain, dust, and debris, providing a more comfortable and safer riding experience.

They also reduce noise from wind and traffic, which can help riders stay more focused on the road.

