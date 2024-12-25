23-year-old Man In Court For Raping His Daughter, A Toddler

The state is alleging that the accused entered the house and proceeded to where the infant was sleeping and removed her diaper before raping her.

The infant’s mother returned from the borehole and encountered the accused person by the door, pulling up his trousers.

She went to where the complainant was lying down, crying, and discovered that her diaper had been removed.

The mother noticed that the complainant was bleeding from her vagina and that there was semen below her navel.

The mother rushed outside to confront the accused person, but he had already fled the scene. He was later arrested and brought to court.

The trial for the accused has been scheduled for January 3, 2025. He has been denied bail.

More: Pindula News

