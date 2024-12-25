23-year-old Man In Court For Raping His Daughter, A Toddler
A 23-year-old man from Chief Mutasa’s area in Manicaland Province appeared in the Mutare Magistrates’ Court earlier this week, facing charges of raping his daughter, who is just 1 year and 10 months old.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man allegedly committed the crime while the child’s mother was away fetching water from a nearby borehole. Said the NPA:
The accused, who is the biological father of the complainant, allegedly committed the heinous act on the 17th of December 2024 while the child’s mother was away fetching water from a nearby borehole.Feedback
The state is alleging that the accused entered the house and proceeded to where the infant was sleeping and removed her diaper before raping her.
The infant’s mother returned from the borehole and encountered the accused person by the door, pulling up his trousers.
She went to where the complainant was lying down, crying, and discovered that her diaper had been removed.
The mother noticed that the complainant was bleeding from her vagina and that there was semen below her navel.
The mother rushed outside to confront the accused person, but he had already fled the scene. He was later arrested and brought to court.
The trial for the accused has been scheduled for January 3, 2025. He has been denied bail.
