Baby Dies After Falling from Bed In Harare; Gokwe Man Arrested for Killing Son (14) Over Alleged Rape Of Daughter (2)

8 minutes agoWed, 25 Dec 2024 12:30:23 GMT
A nine-month-old child tragically died in Waterfalls on Christmas Eve after falling from the bed and becoming trapped between the wall and the bed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, saying the baby had been left on the bed by her mother while she attended to household chores. Police said:

ZRP confirms a sad incident which occurred in Waterfalls, Harare on 24/12/24 in which a 9-month-old minor died after she fell from the bed and was trapped in between the wall and the bed. The victim had been left on the bed by her mother who was doing her household chores.

In an unrelated but equally tragic incident also confirmed by the ZRP, Trymore Hora (41) was arrested for the murder of his 14-year-old son, Chalton Hora, at Matemazondo Village, Nembudziya, in Gokwe North on December 23.

It is alleged that Trymore accused Chalton of raping his 2-year-old daughter, who is also Chalton’s sister.

In a fit of rage, he reportedly assaulted his son with a sjambok, striking him indiscriminately across his body.

Chalton began vomiting and tragically passed away on Christmas Eve.

