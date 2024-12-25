DStv Subscribers Get Three Days Of Free Premium Access

6 minutes ago Wed, 25 Dec 2024 12:00:16 GMT

MultiChoice Zimbabwe has announced a special giveaway, offering free access to the full DStv Premium bouquet for three days to all active subscribers during the festive season.

The offer will be available from Friday, December 27, to Sunday, December 29, allowing active DStv users to enjoy a range of premium content without needing to upgrade their packages. A statement from DStv reads: