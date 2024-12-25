DStv Subscribers Get Three Days Of Free Premium Access
MultiChoice Zimbabwe has announced a special giveaway, offering free access to the full DStv Premium bouquet for three days to all active subscribers during the festive season.
The offer will be available from Friday, December 27, to Sunday, December 29, allowing active DStv users to enjoy a range of premium content without needing to upgrade their packages. A statement from DStv reads:
The season of giving, from the 27th – 29th of December all active subscribers will get access to all channels at no extra cost. Yes, you got that right you will be able to enjoy channels on the Premium package at zero cost. It’s the festive season, after all, let us enjoy the best entertainment. Manake paDStv!Feedback
DStv Zimbabwe frequently offers various promotions to its customers. These include the “Step Up Promotion” which allows existing subscribers to pay for a higher package and get upgraded to the next higher package for that month.
For example, if you’re on the Compact package, you can pay for the Compact Plus package and get upgraded to Premium.
