Energy Mutodi Offers US$30 For Child Maintenance, Ex-Wife Demands US$1 500

After reviewing the arguments from both sides, Masvingo Magistrate Isaac Chikura ordered Mutodi to pay US$80 per month for child support, as the child’s mother, Polite Dhiyo, did not provide sufficient evidence to justify her request for US$1,500.

Dhiyo, who claimed she was married to Mutodi under customary law before their divorce, stated that the child was conceived and born during their marriage and that Mutodi had not provided financial support since the child’s birth.

In his defence, Mutodi, represented by lawyer Collen Maboke, explained that he had a low income and was supporting seven other children, including one enrolled at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

He also argued that his monthly income had averaged US$40 in the past five months after deductions, which was significantly lower than the amount Dhiyo had requested.

Mutodi further explained that he had financial obligations to another wife and justified his US$30 offer based on these circumstances.

He also provided proof to the court that he was paying for the child’s school fees, as the child is enrolled in a crèche.

