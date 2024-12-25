Seven Injured After Toyota Hilux Sideswipes Honda Fit On Wedza-Sadza Road

5 minutes ago Wed, 25 Dec 2024 12:51:29 GMT

Seven people were injured on the Wedza-Sadza Road on December 24, when a Toyota Hilux GD6, carrying seven passengers, side-swiped a Honda Fit with two passengers.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred around 6:30 PM at the 19 km peg along Wedza-Sadza Road.

Following the collision, the Toyota Hilux veered off the road and ended up on a bridge.

