Seven Injured After Toyota Hilux Sideswipes Honda Fit On Wedza-Sadza Road
Seven people were injured on the Wedza-Sadza Road on December 24, when a Toyota Hilux GD6, carrying seven passengers, side-swiped a Honda Fit with two passengers.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred around 6:30 PM at the 19 km peg along Wedza-Sadza Road.
Following the collision, the Toyota Hilux veered off the road and ended up on a bridge.
While the ZRP did not specify whether any occupants of the Honda Fit were injured, it is clear that most of the injuries were sustained by those in the Toyota Hilux, as the Honda Fit had only two passengers at the time.
The injured were subsequently transported to Sadza Hospital for treatment. Police said:
Police in Marondera are investigating a serious road traffic accident which occurred at the 19 km peg along Wedza-Sadza Road on 24/12/24 at around 1630 hours in which seven people were injured.
A Toyota Hilux GD6 vehicle with seven passengers on board side swiped with a Honda Fit vehicle with two passengers on board.
Resultantly, the Toyota Hilux vehicle veered off the road and landed on the bridge. The injured victims were taken to Sadza Hospital for treatment.
More: Pindula News