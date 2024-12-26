Armed Gang Steals Gold Carbon Worth US$36,000 From Bindura Mine

7 minutes ago Thu, 26 Dec 2024 06:59:22 GMT

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang that robbed a mine in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, of 550kg of gold carbon worth US$36,000 on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects, armed with a rifle, stones, and logs, attacked a security guard before breaking into the carbon room where the gold carbon was stored. Police said: