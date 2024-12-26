Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Armed Gang Steals Gold Carbon Worth US$36,000 From Bindura Mine

7 minutes agoThu, 26 Dec 2024 06:59:22 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Armed Gang Steals Gold Carbon Worth US$36,000 From Bindura Mine

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang that robbed a mine in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, of 550kg of gold carbon worth US$36,000 on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects, armed with a rifle, stones, and logs, attacked a security guard before breaking into the carbon room where the gold carbon was stored. Police said:

The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Bindura on December 22, 2024.

Eight unidentified suspects who were armed with a rifle, stones and logs, attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 11 X 50 kg of pregnant gold carbon valued at US$36,000.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist with their investigations to contact their nearest police station.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Gold CarbonsGold CarbonPregnant Gold Carbon

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback