Armed Gang Steals Gold Carbon Worth US$36,000 From Bindura Mine
Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang that robbed a mine in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, of 550kg of gold carbon worth US$36,000 on Sunday.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects, armed with a rifle, stones, and logs, attacked a security guard before breaking into the carbon room where the gold carbon was stored. Police said:
The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Bindura on December 22, 2024.Feedback
Eight unidentified suspects who were armed with a rifle, stones and logs, attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 11 X 50 kg of pregnant gold carbon valued at US$36,000.
Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist with their investigations to contact their nearest police station.
More: Pindula News
