Bafana Bafana's Success A Blueprint For Warriors, Says Nees
Warriors coach Michael Nees has heaped praise on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, saying that Broos has made South Africa the perfect model to emulate.
South Africa were bronze medalists in the most recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) edition held in Ivory Coast.
Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe are both in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which are set to resume in March next year.
In an interview with FARPost, Nees said the Warriors should study how Bafana Bafana have improved as Zimbabwe prepares to face Benin and Nigeria in March. Said Nees:
Honestly, it’s not yet all lost in the World Cup qualifiers. We have to do everything to turn the shape around in our matches against Benin and Nigeria in March.
But right now, Bafana Bafana is the model. We need to at least copy what they do and study how they do it. Their courage and fighting spirit is what we all want to have.
At best, we have to believe in ourselves, which is exactly what they have been doing since their coach took over.
More: Pindula News