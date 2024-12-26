Bafana Bafana's Success A Blueprint For Warriors, Says Nees

5 minutes ago Thu, 26 Dec 2024 16:01:13 GMT

Warriors coach Michael Nees has heaped praise on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, saying that Broos has made South Africa the perfect model to emulate.

South Africa were bronze medalists in the most recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) edition held in Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe are both in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which are set to resume in March next year.

