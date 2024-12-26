Prison Officer Takes Own Life At A Judge's Residence
A Correctional Services Officer from the CPU section tragically took his own life using an AK-47 rifle while on duty on Christmas Day.
The officer, identified as Ndhlera, died around 5:45 AM on Wednesday at the residence of Justice Chatukuta in Marlborough, Harare.
The incident was reported to the ZRP Marlborough under RRB 6264217. An internal police memo obtained by H-Metro provides further details about the matter:
On December 25, at about 0600hrs a telephone report was received by Chief Supt Mukombachoto to the effect that on the same day about 0545hrs at Justice Chatukuta’s place of residence.
2939614G Co1 Ndhlera Agreement of CPU section took his life using an AK 47 rifle whilst he was on guard duty in the company of 2939175E co1 Dziripi E also of CPU section at Justice Chatukuta’s place of residence in Marlborough.
According to the memo, Ndhlela was on guard duty in the company of Dziripi at Chatukuta’s place of residence in Marlborough, whilst they were seated in the guard room. Reads the memo:
At around 0545hrs co1 Ndhlera grabbed AK rifle which was on the table in the guard room and run out of the guard room due north inside the security wall about 15 to 20m from the guard room.
He stopped and corked the AK rifle with his leg, seeing this action co1 Dziripi ran away and jump the wall to the next house taking cover.
All of sudden he heard gun shoot and Co1 Dziripi also jumped the wall from next house where he took cover going out side into Lower Hampden street.
He checked from outside what had happened to co1 Ndhlera over the wall and saw him lying on the ground under a tree.
He then advised his superiors.
