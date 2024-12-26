Prison Officer Takes Own Life At A Judge's Residence

5 minutes ago Thu, 26 Dec 2024 11:56:35 GMT

A Correctional Services Officer from the CPU section tragically took his own life using an AK-47 rifle while on duty on Christmas Day.

The officer, identified as Ndhlera, died around 5:45 AM on Wednesday at the residence of Justice Chatukuta in Marlborough, Harare.

The incident was reported to the ZRP Marlborough under RRB 6264217. An internal police memo obtained by H-Metro provides further details about the matter:

