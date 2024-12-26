Zimbabwe's Drug Rehab Centres Struggle With Medication Shortages

Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital, one of Zimbabwe’s largest mental health institutions located about 52 km from Masvingo, is experiencing an acute shortage of medication. Said Chief Sansali (via NewsDay):

The committee observed that Matabeleland North and South provinces do not have drug and rehabilitation centres. The quality of care and treatment is compromised due to a shortage of psychotherapeutic drugs. For instance, at the general section of Ngomahuru Hospital, the institution is not providing medication to patients leading to a situation where that section of the hospital functions more as a detention centre for individuals who struggle to co-exist with others in society. Unfortunately, after 4 to 8 weeks of inadequate treatment, these individuals are released back into the community. Moreover, the shortage of medication puts workers at risk, as some patients may become violent and without the necessary drugs, staff is unable to manage these situations effectively.

Ingutsheni Hospital, the largest psychiatric hospital in Zimbabwe, located in Belmont, Bulawayo, is also facing a critical shortage of drugs. Said Chief Sansali:

Despite Ingutsheni Hospital receiving medicines from Egypt, it still faces shortages of critical medications like Chlorpromazine and Diazepam as well as essential anti-craving and aversive drugs necessary for effective rehabilitation. The committee observed that some of the institutions earmarked for conversion into rehabilitation centres such as St Luke’s and Mzilikazi male circumcision centres have not yet received any communication in that regard. There is a general shortage of trained professionals, including counsellors, psychiatrists and social workers with expertise in addiction treatment, which limits the quality and scope of services provided.

Staffing levels at mental health facilities were insufficient, with the ideal ratio of one nurse per four patients not being met. Said Chief Sansali:

For example, Gwanda Provincial Hospital is struggling with a deficit of mental health personnel, currently employing only 33 out of the recommended 70 workers. Additionally, institutions like Chipadze lack social workers, an essential role in the recovery process for patients. Uniforms for patients, especially in psychiatric sections are often unavailable or in poor condition, with many being torn. There is a persistent shortage of bedding and laundry facilities often malfunction leading to the deterioration of linen. There is a severe shortage of beds, forcing some patients to sleep on the floor or in makeshift arrangements.

The report also said Ngomahuru receives only 30% of its proposed budget as it is viewed as a district hospital, which is insufficient to cover even two months of operations.

