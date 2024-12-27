New Details On Gokwe Man Who Sjamboked Son (14) To Death, For Rape Of Sister (2)

Instead of celebrating Christmas together, the family from Matemazondo in Nembudziya found themselves grappling with the horrors of rape and murder just hours apart.

The incident unfolded on December 23, when Trymore allegedly attacked Charlton. The boy suffered severe injuries and tragically vomited blood before passing away the following day.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the spokesperson for the ZRP in Midlands Province, confirmed the incident to Southern Eye. He said:

A case of murder happened where a 14-year-old boy (Charlton Hora) died after being assaulted by his father on accusations of raping his two-and-half-year-old sister. The incident occurred on December 23, 2024, at around 1730 hours.

It is alleged that on the fateful day, Hora’s wife, Raviro Chapanda, went to the maize field where her husband and their now-deceased son were working.

He said when Hora’s wife was changing the minor’s diapers the baby cried. Said Mahoko:

Upon examining her, Chapanda discovered that she was bleeding from her private parts. Chapanda suspected that her daughter could have been raped. She informed her husband…and he interrogated the now-deceased Charlton Hora. He went on to take a sjambok and assaulted the now deceased all over the body until he admitted that he had raped his sister in the afternoon.

Mahoko said on Christmas Eve at around 2 AM, the boy vomited before he became unconscious and passed away. He said:

The suspect was arrested and the body was taken to Gokwe mortuary where it is awaiting post-mortem.

More: Pindula News

