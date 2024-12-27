Welfare Of Senior Citizens Should Be Prioritised - Khupe
Bulawayo Province Proportional Representative MP, Thokozani Khupe (CCC), has called on the government to prioritize the welfare of senior citizens, saying many cannot afford medical care due to the country’s economic crisis.
In an interview with Southern Eye, Khupe also emphasized the need for the government to construct more old people’s homes to support the elderly, particularly those without relatives to care for them. She said:
As Members of Parliament, we have a duty to urge the government to prioritise the welfare of senior citizens as they require more medical attention since they are mostly vulnerable to a lot of illnesses.Feedback
They have little money and private hospitals require a lot of money which has made them more vulnerable due to lack of medical attention.
The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is intended to be a safety net for pensioners, but the monthly payouts are insufficient to meet their needs.
With the sharp rise in the cost of living, elderly retirees who spent decades working in the public service have been left destitute.
