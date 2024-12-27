Welfare Of Senior Citizens Should Be Prioritised - Khupe

6 minutes ago Fri, 27 Dec 2024 09:57:23 GMT

Bulawayo Province Proportional Representative MP, Thokozani Khupe (CCC), has called on the government to prioritize the welfare of senior citizens, saying many cannot afford medical care due to the country’s economic crisis.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Khupe also emphasized the need for the government to construct more old people’s homes to support the elderly, particularly those without relatives to care for them. She said: