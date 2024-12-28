Chimombe And Mpofu's Bail Hearing In US$7.7 Million Fraud Case Moved Forward

7 minutes ago Sat, 28 Dec 2024 09:02:55 GMT

The bail hearing for Wicknell Chivayo’s former business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, in the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme fraud case, has been brought forward to January 3, 2025.

According to The Herald, the duo is seeking bail under altered circumstances.

Originally scheduled for January 17, 2025, the bail hearing was rescheduled after the defence team alerted Judge President Mary Dube to a critical legal requirement.

