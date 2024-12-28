Chimombe And Mpofu's Bail Hearing In US$7.7 Million Fraud Case Moved Forward
The bail hearing for Wicknell Chivayo’s former business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, in the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme fraud case, has been brought forward to January 3, 2025.
According to The Herald, the duo is seeking bail under altered circumstances.
Originally scheduled for January 17, 2025, the bail hearing was rescheduled after the defence team alerted Judge President Mary Dube to a critical legal requirement.
Bail applications must be heard within 48 hours of filing, with appeals needing resolution within 96 hours.
The hearing was initially moved to December 27, 2024, but the prosecution, unprepared to argue the matter, requested a postponement to January 3 to allow time for a comprehensive response. Both sides agreed to the delay.
Chimombe and Mpofu are charged with defrauding the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme of US$7.7 million.
Earlier this month, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda dismissed their application to refer the case to the Constitutional Court.
The duo argued that their arrest, detention, and pre-trial processes violated constitutional rights, necessitating intervention by the highest court in the land.
More: Pindula News