14 People Injured As Overloaded Kombi Lands In A Ditch
14 passengers aboard a Nissan Caravan Kombi were injured when the vehicle was involved in an accident along Lyton Road, Harare on Friday.
Police said the kombi, with 18 passengers on board, veered off the road and landed in a ditch.
The injured victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment. The ZRP said:
Police in Mbare are investigating a serious road traffic accident which occurred along Lyton Road, Harare on 27/12/24. 14 passengers were injured when a Nissan Caravan Kombi with 18 passengers on board veered off the road and landed in a ditch. The injured victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.
A Toyota Hiace, commonly referred to as a “Caravan” in Zimbabwe, typically has a passenger capacity of 15 to 16 seats.
However, it has become common for kombis to be overloaded, with each vehicle often carrying at least 20 passengers when considered “full.”
Even at police roadblocks, overloaded kombis are typically allowed to pass.
More: Pindula News