14 People Injured As Overloaded Kombi Lands In A Ditch

6 minutes ago Mon, 30 Dec 2024 05:09:56 GMT

14 passengers aboard a Nissan Caravan Kombi were injured when the vehicle was involved in an accident along Lyton Road, Harare on Friday.

Police said the kombi, with 18 passengers on board, veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

The injured victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment. The ZRP said:

Feedback