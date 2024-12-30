Mnangagwa Takes Annual Leave, Stays In Zimbabwe

10 minutes ago Mon, 30 Dec 2024 16:32:05 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to commence his month-long annual leave on December 31, 2024, but will remain in the country.

In a statement issued this Monday, Acting Chief Secretary George Charamba said that during his leave, Mnangagwa will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as State President and as Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

Charamba also said Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga will take turns acting until Mnangagwa resumes duty in early February. The statement reads:

