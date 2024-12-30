Russia Eases Visa Requirements For Zimbabweans
Russia has relaxed visa requirements for Zimbabweans, who now only need an electronic visa, with registration taking no more than four days.
Zimbabweans travelling to Russia no longer need invitations, hotel reservations, or any other documents confirming the purpose of their visit.
Children under six years of age receive a visa free of charge, a policy that also applies to citizens of Kenya and Eswatini.
This change follows Russia’s expansion of the list of countries eligible for its single-entry electronic visa (e-visa). A post on X by Russia’s embassy in Kenya reads:
The Government of Russia has expanded the list of countries whose citizens can visit the Russian Federation with a single electronic visa. The list now includes the following African countries: Kenya, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.
On December 5, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order updating the Kremlin’s e-visa policy.
The new list now includes Kenya, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Barbados, Bhutan, Jordan, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turkmenistan.
More: Pindula News