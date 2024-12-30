Russia Eases Visa Requirements For Zimbabweans

13 minutes ago Mon, 30 Dec 2024 09:17:22 GMT

Russia has relaxed visa requirements for Zimbabweans, who now only need an electronic visa, with registration taking no more than four days.

Zimbabweans travelling to Russia no longer need invitations, hotel reservations, or any other documents confirming the purpose of their visit.

Children under six years of age receive a visa free of charge, a policy that also applies to citizens of Kenya and Eswatini.

