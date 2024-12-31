7 Armed Robbers Steal Gold Carbon Worth US$22 400 From Filabusi Mine
Seven armed robbers launched a raid on a mine in Filabusi on Friday and went away with 250 kg of gold-trapping carbon valued at approximately US$22,400.
The attack occurred just before midnight, during which the robbers confronted and assaulted three security guards.
ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement. He said:
Police in Gwanda are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Filabusi on December 27, 2024, at around 2300 hours.
Seven unidentified male suspects, who were armed with machetes and logs, attacked three security guards who were on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 250kg of gold carbon valued at US$22 400.
Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station.
The incident follows a robbery in Bindura, where eight armed assailants stole 550 kg of pregnant gold carbon valued at US$36,000 on Unity Day.
The robbers initially assaulted a security guard on duty before breaching the carbon room. Commissioner Nyathi stated:
The ZRP is still investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Bindura on December 22, 2024.
Eight unidentified suspects who were armed with a rifle, stones and logs, attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 11 x 50kg of pregnant gold carbon valued at US$36 000.
Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station.
