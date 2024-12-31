7 Armed Robbers Steal Gold Carbon Worth US$22 400 From Filabusi Mine

7 minutes ago Tue, 31 Dec 2024 14:28:47 GMT

Seven armed robbers launched a raid on a mine in Filabusi on Friday and went away with 250 kg of gold-trapping carbon valued at approximately US$22,400.

The attack occurred just before midnight, during which the robbers confronted and assaulted three security guards.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement. He said:

