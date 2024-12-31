Chivayo Opens Up About His Past With Sonja Madzikanda And Future With Lucy Muteke

A “concerned citizen” using the initials A.C. quickly warned Chivayo in an open letter to be cautious of people who may be attracted to his wealth rather than his heart.

A.C. also urged Chivayo to prioritize his family’s emotional well-being and to co-parent and maintain a healthy relationship with his ex-wife, Sonja, for the sake of their children, John and Minana. In response, Chivayo wrote:

Thank you for your open letter, which I have received and sincerely appreciate. It is always heartwarming to know that there are people out there who also care and take the time to offer such advice. Life is a journey filled with TOUGH decisions and while I strive to do what’s best for myself and my family, I understand how my CHOICES may raise questions or concerns. Let me take this opportunity to address them and provide CLARITY.

Chivayo said it was not an easy decision to divorce Sonja, and blamed her for their divorce, saying she failed to get along with his family. He said:

Leaving my ex-wife was undoubtedly one of the MOST DIFFICULT decisions I have ever had to make in my life. Not only because I was used to her presence, but I love my children John and Minana INCREDIBLY. However, our marriage faced IRRECONCILABLE differences that made it impossible to continue. She struggled to get along with my family, including my DEAR late mother and all my 6 sisters, and the constant fighting became too overwhelming for me. It reached a point where I felt that the person I was fighting for was not making an effort to support me when the world had turned its back on me. This made the marriage IRRETRIEVABLY broken down. Despite these challenges, she remains a GREAT mother and a good person, and I continue to look after her exceptionally well and respect her as such.

Chivayo said he continues to support his ex-wife and children, claiming that he recently provided millions of Rands and thousands of USD for their Christmas holiday. Said Chivayo:

We now co-parent very well and I ensure that my children are well taken care of. Women are good at playing the victim and will never publicly acknowledge a man’s efforts. For instance, I recently paid TWO MILLION rand for their Christmas holiday, where they travelled to Vietnam and Japan and on top of that, I gave her an additional ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS USD cash for their shopping and for her to share with her family. I know my kids are having a WONDERFUL time with their mother, and this brings me great PEACE and joy. I try to speak to them every single day through video calls to ensure they always feel my LOVE and presence, no matter the distance.

The controversial socialite said that he has decided to move on with his life, while still co-parenting his children with his ex-wife. He said:

That said, I CANNOT remain single forever. As a man, I long for peace and love in my home—a place where I can come back to someone who supports me, COOKS for me, and offers companionship. While I respect and cherish the relationship I share with my ex-wife as co-parents, my new partner is someone who I feel aligns with my values and brings joy and PEACE into my life. She is VERY BEAUTIFUL in my eyes, with no negative history. I will ignore all the blatant lies that she was friends with my ex-wife or used to buy cakes from her. After all is said and done it’s inevitable ma USD cash ne MOMBE dzinotsika dziri kuenda kwa MUTEKE ku farm kwa Baba vake ku MARONDERA… My decision was made consciously and WITHOUT any external influence and now with God’s grace, I hope I have chosen someone who I believe will stand by me and be my partner in every sense of the word. I hope this response adequately addresses your concerns and offers you the clarity you sought. Once again, thank you for your kind words and advice—it is always appreciated.

