Police Officer Hit By Vehicle While Controlling Traffic

5 minutes agoTue, 31 Dec 2024 14:44:31 GMT
A police officer controlling traffic in Masvingo along Robert Mugabe Way near Chevron Hotel on Monday was hit by a vehicle.

According to a statement from the ZRP, a motorist driving a white Nissan AD Van, registration number AFV 1597, struck the police officer and did not stop after the incident. The police officer sustained a swollen heel. Police said:

Police in Masvingo are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a motorist driving a white Nissan AD Van vehicle, registration number AFV 1597, hit a police officer who was controlling traffic along Robert Mugabe Way near Chevron Hotel on 30/12/24. The police officer sustained a swollen heel and the driver did not stop after the accident.

Police also confirmed another hit-and-run road traffic accident where an unidentified man was killed after being struck by an unknown motorist at the 38-kilometre mark along Harare-Wedza Road on Monday.

The ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.

