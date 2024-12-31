Police Officer Hit By Vehicle While Controlling Traffic

5 minutes ago Tue, 31 Dec 2024 14:44:31 GMT

A police officer controlling traffic in Masvingo along Robert Mugabe Way near Chevron Hotel on Monday was hit by a vehicle.

According to a statement from the ZRP, a motorist driving a white Nissan AD Van, registration number AFV 1597, struck the police officer and did not stop after the incident. The police officer sustained a swollen heel. Police said: