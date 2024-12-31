Woman Accused Of Killing Kurai Coaches Owner Surrenders To Police

9 minutes ago Tue, 31 Dec 2024 11:01:51 GMT

Bridget Makaza, who is accused of fatally shooting her husband, MacCloud Zvavaviri Mapanga, the owner of Kurai Coaches, in May 2018 at their home in Strathaven, Harare, has surrendered to the police after more than five years of being at large, reported The Herald.

Makaza allegedly shot her husband after accusing him of marrying a third wife. At the time, she was 34 years old and living at 56 Kenworth, Coventry in the UK.

Following her initial arrest, she appeared before Harare Magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini on a murder charge.

