Chipinge Man Jailed 6 Months For Robbing N'anga Of 2000 Meticais
A 42-year-old man from Mistyview, Chipinge, has been sentenced to six months in prison for robbing a n’anga (traditional healer) of US$34 and 2000 Mozambican Meticais.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Tafirenyika Jamu received the sentence from the Chipinge Magistrate’s Court for robbery. The NPA said:
On the 17th of September 2024, the accused person and his accomplices Tinashe Chisai and Kudzai Gapara pretended to be seeking healing services from the complainant who is a traditional healer, to gain entry into his home.Feedback
Kudzai Gapara later produced an identification card purporting that they were police officers and that the complainant was under arrest. Tinashe Chisai handcuffed the complainant.
They accused the complainant of performing some rituals on Kudzai Gapara’s wife. They took some photographs of the complainant while he was handcuffed.
Jamu and his accomplices took the n’anga to the D-Plazza compound, where they assaulted him with a stick and fan belt, demanding payment.
Shaken and in pain, the n’anga handed over US$34 and 2000 Mozambican Meticais to the assailants. As a result, Jamu was sentenced to six months in prison.
