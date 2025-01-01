Chipinge Man Jailed 6 Months For Robbing N'anga Of 2000 Meticais

Kudzai Gapara later produced an identification card purporting that they were police officers and that the complainant was under arrest. Tinashe Chisai handcuffed the complainant.

They accused the complainant of performing some rituals on Kudzai Gapara’s wife. They took some photographs of the complainant while he was handcuffed.

Jamu and his accomplices took the n’anga to the D-Plazza compound, where they assaulted him with a stick and fan belt, demanding payment.

Shaken and in pain, the n’anga handed over US$34 and 2000 Mozambican Meticais to the assailants. As a result, Jamu was sentenced to six months in prison.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment