Masiapato To Oversee Peak Festive Season Traffic At Beitbridge

8 minutes ago Wed, 01 Jan 2025 13:31:25 GMT

The head of South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA), Michael Masiapato, will visit the Beitbridge border post between Thursday and Sunday to oversee operations as the volume of southbound traffic peaks at the end of the festive season.

The border has been handling nearly 20,000 travellers daily since December 10, an increase from the usual 13,000 during off-peak periods.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BMA announced that Masiapato will be supported by Deputy Commissioner Jane Thupana in conducting law enforcement operations for the return leg of the festive period. Said the BMA:

