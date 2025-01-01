Masiapato To Oversee Peak Festive Season Traffic At Beitbridge
The head of South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA), Michael Masiapato, will visit the Beitbridge border post between Thursday and Sunday to oversee operations as the volume of southbound traffic peaks at the end of the festive season.
The border has been handling nearly 20,000 travellers daily since December 10, an increase from the usual 13,000 during off-peak periods.
In a statement on Tuesday, the BMA announced that Masiapato will be supported by Deputy Commissioner Jane Thupana in conducting law enforcement operations for the return leg of the festive period. Said the BMA:
The Border Management Authority (BMA) is responsible for the execution of frontline border law enforcement functions related to immigration control; port health; access control; biosecurity; food safety and phytosanitary control; land border infrastructure development and maintenance; border information and risk management.
Border officials on the Zimbabwean side expect South Africa-bound traffic to surge from January 2 to January 10 as the Christmas and New Year’s holidays come to an end.
Meanwhile, there was minimal activity on both sides of the Beitbridge Border Post between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
More: Pindula News