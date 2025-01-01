Police Officer Dies After Being Struck By Truck At Roadblock

The police officer was conducting roadblock duties when a Freightliner Columbia truck travelling towards Mazowe with no passengers on board, evaded the checkpoint and hit him on the head with the trailer.

Subsequently, the truck collided with a Nissan X-trail vehicle which was stationary at the roadblock site. The police officer sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mvurwi Hospital.

In their official statement, the ZRP did not disclose the name of the police officer involved in the tragic incident; however, other media sources have identified him as Assistant Inspector Phillimon Hweru from Chiduku Village, Rusape, aged 45. The driver of the haulage truck has been named as Tarcisio Chiutsi, 50.

In a separate incident on Monday, another police officer directing traffic in Masvingo along Robert Mugabe Way near Chevron Hotel was struck by a vehicle. The ZRP reported that this officer sustained a swollen heel, and the driver did not stop after the accident.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment